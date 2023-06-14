Almitas Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,353 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

GPMT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.21%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -44.69%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

