Almitas Capital LLC Buys 106,475 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 2,235.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,475 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

NYSE SBI opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

