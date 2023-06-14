Almitas Capital LLC Buys New Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KSM stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
