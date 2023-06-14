Almitas Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 1.0% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Separately, Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,963,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

WHLRD stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

