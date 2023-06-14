Almitas Capital LLC Buys Shares of 300,027 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Dynex Capital accounts for approximately 1.8% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

DX stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -458.82%.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

