Almitas Capital LLC Grows Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Insider Transactions at Barings Corporate Investors

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,752.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $15.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

