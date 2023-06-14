Almitas Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares during the period. Safeguard Scientifics comprises about 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFE. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.