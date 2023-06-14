Almitas Capital LLC Invests $331,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 94,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 27.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

