Almitas Capital LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,476,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $10,130,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 437,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,847,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STEW opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

