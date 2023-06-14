Almitas Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,811 PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also

