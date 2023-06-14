Almitas Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 84,247 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 84,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ADX opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.