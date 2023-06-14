Almitas Capital LLC Sells 29,816 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,816 shares during the period. Ladder Capital accounts for about 1.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ladder Capital worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 220,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,368,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,309,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,264,000 after purchasing an additional 922,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,104,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

