Almitas Capital LLC Sells 78,174 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,174 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,516,380,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 298,985 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 818,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.