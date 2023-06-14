Almitas Capital LLC Sells 78,174 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,174 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,516,380,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 298,985 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 818,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

