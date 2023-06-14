Almitas Capital LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,966.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

