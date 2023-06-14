Almitas Capital LLC Takes Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE CXH opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
