Almitas Capital LLC Takes Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXH opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

