Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Audent Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,533 shares of company stock valued at $32,654,423. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

GOOGL opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.