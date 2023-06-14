Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,049,319,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 819,533 shares of company stock valued at $32,654,423 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.