Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 819,533 shares of company stock valued at $32,654,423. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

