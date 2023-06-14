AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,071 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149,500.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $430.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.