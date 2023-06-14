AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. American Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 114,900.0% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

