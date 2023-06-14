AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 276 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

