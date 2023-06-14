AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 29,242 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZGet Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,242 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 6.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS COWZ opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

