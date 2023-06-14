AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 3,920 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

