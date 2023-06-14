AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 8,101 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14,729.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

