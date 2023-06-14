AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 104,559 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.