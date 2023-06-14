AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 800 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

