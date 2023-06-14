AlphaCore Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

