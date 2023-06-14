AlphaCore Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $179.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

