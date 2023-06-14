AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ESGU opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.