AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

