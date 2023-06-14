AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

