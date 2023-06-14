AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $234.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

