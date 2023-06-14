AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $21.91 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 8.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Owl Rock Capital worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 3,749 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 3,749 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

