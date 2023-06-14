AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $310,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

