AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $390,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.