AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

