AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,305,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,425,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $695.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $276.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.23.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

