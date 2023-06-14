AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 197,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

