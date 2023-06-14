AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 5,395 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 275.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

