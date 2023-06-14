AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 738 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 214.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

