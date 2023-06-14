AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,048 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

