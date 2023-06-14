AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,979 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMG opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.