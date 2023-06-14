AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,979 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NUMG opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
