AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 286.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

