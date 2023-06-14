AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Short Interest Update

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATMCU opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52. AlphaTime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000.
