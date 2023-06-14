AlphaVest Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 19th (NASDAQ:ATMVU)

AlphaVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 19th. AlphaVest Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of AlphaVest Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AlphaVest Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. AlphaVest Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

