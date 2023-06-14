Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.35

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 92466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $533.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

