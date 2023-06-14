Alta Park Capital LP Acquires New Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,475,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,000. StoneCo comprises about 1.9% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $11,788,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after buying an additional 7,899,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STNE stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
