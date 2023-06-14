Alta Park Capital LP Buys 179,712 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alta Park Capital LP grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,712 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.1% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

