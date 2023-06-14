Alta Park Capital LP Has $40.19 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Alta Park Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314,240 shares during the period. Toast makes up 5.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned 0.44% of Toast worth $40,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,394,346 shares of company stock valued at $49,942,686. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.