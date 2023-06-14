Alta Park Capital LP Has $53.90 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alta Park Capital LP grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,141 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 7.5% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $53,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $435.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $437.27. The company has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

